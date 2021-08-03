Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 3,485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,803,798. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

