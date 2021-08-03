First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.17. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$18.10, with a volume of 650,495 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.08 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.62.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

