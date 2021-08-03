First Command Bank Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.46. The company had a trading volume of 116,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,477. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

