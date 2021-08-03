First Command Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Command Bank decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.2% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $364.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

