First Command Bank Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 768,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,063,559. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

