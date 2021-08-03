First Command Bank Sells 300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Southern were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in The Southern by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 33.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $778,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.19. 117,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

