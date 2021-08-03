First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.77 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,850 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

