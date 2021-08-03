First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.86 Million

Analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $11.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.82 million. First Financial Northwest posted sales of $11.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $47.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.99 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 18.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $448,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. 12,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

