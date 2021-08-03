First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FM. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.29.

TSE:FM opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.21 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

