First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.