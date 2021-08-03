First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FTXH stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,979. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $27.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 54,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter.

