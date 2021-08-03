First United Bank Trust Sells 174 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total transaction of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,361 shares of company stock worth $144,265,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.66. 31,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,071. The company has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

