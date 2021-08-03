First United Bank Trust Sells 655 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 103,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 35,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 77,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NYSE:D traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,102. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

