FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Receives Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

FCFS opened at $79.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.19.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

