FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on September 1st

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

FirstEnergy has raised its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

FE opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

