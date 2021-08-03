Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 50.1% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 781.32%. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

