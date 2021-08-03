FirstService Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC lowered shares of FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$232.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$214.72. The firm has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$147.94 and a twelve month high of C$239.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

