Fluidra’s (FLUIF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $42.20 on Monday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

