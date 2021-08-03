FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.54-$6.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.07.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.33. FMC has a one year low of $98.16 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.