FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.960-$2.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.44 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.540-$6.940 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. 744,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.51. FMC has a 52-week low of $98.16 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.07.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

