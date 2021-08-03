Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $49,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.16. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. upped their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

