Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $93,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of DOCN opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

