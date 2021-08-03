Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New $70,000 Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.73.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

