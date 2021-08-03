Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 810 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in PureCycle Technologies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PCT stock opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

