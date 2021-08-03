Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 40,633 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,633 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,088,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

