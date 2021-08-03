Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 7,994 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

