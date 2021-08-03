Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management LLP

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned about 0.23% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $68,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

