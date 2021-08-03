Foran Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Foran Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00. Foran Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.63.

Foran Mining Company Profile

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

