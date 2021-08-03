FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORM. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in FormFactor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 626,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in FormFactor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 446,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

