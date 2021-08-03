Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $89.75

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $86.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $86.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.11.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.64 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

