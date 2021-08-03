Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.42 Million

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to announce $116.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. Forrester Research reported sales of $108.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $490.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.03 million to $490.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $528.00 million, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $528.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

FORR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. Forrester Research has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.12 million, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

