Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.40. 5,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $288.54.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.23.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

