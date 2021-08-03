Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.93

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.90, with a volume of 392867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVI. CIBC lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.25 price target (down previously from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.78.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7295522 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

