Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

