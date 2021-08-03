Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FC. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE FC opened at $37.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $524.63 million, a PE ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

