Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.02.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

