Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.09 ($82.46).

Shares of FME stock opened at €64.94 ($76.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €68.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12 month high of €78.72 ($92.61).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

