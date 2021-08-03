Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. Barclays set a $13.36 price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

