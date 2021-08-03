Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.94.

Get Freshpet alerts:

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $144.75. 4,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,122. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.26. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -579.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.