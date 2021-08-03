Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.71. The stock had a trading volume of 537,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,908. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56. Freshpet has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.84 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

