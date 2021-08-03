Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 843.20 ($11.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £6.21 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 5.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

