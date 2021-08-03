Fritz Prinz Sells 300,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00.

Shares of NYSE QS traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 13,827,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QS. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in QuantumScape by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,400,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

