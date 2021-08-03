Fritz Prinz Sells 300,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00.

QS stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.80. 13,827,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,613,520. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

