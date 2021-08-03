FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FRPH stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.70. 15,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11. FRP has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 162.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FRP by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FRP during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 47.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

