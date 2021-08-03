Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.55 ($54.76).

FPE opened at €34.20 ($40.24) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.62.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

