Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €46.55 ($54.76).

FPE opened at €34.20 ($40.24) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €33.62.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

