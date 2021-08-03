Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 1,679 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

RGI opened at $188.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $126.71 and a twelve month high of $194.02.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

