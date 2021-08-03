Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 1,951 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CINF opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

