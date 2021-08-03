Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.25% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLSR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 901,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 177,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,361,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 116,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

