Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $635,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.
BLCN opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN).
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.