Fulcrum Equity Management Invests $635,000 in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5,698.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131,343 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

BLCN opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

