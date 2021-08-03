Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $276,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,222,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $135,895,000 after purchasing an additional 758,943 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.